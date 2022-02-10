CASCADE, Iowa -- A Cascade farmer recently took first place in the Grow Your Future Award contest at the Iowa Farm Bureau Young Farmers Conference.
Lillie Beringer, of Beringer Family Farms, won $7,500 along with the honor. This two-day annual event is dedicated to providing help and information to farmers younger than 35 and is free for all county Farm Bureau members.
For the award contest, applicants submitted videos explaining their business and why they were entering to win the cash prize. The top five applicants were chosen, then online voting narrowed the field to three. Those three gave five-to-seven-minute pitches at the conference.
The owner of her own private beef business, Beringer has shipped boxes of beef to more than 40 states within her first year of business and has a pickup option for people who live close by.
Beringer said her prize money is contributing to much-needed storage for her expanding business.
“The funds are going to help me purchase and install a walk-in freezer, which will then be able to increase my freezer capacity," she said. "Right now, I only have enough freezer space for three head at a time and the new one I’m going to install will allow me to store 12 to 15 head at a time, which is obviously a big difference.”