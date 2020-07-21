MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County Community Chest recently awarded a total of $10,150 in grants to 10 local organizations.
Organizations receiving funds were:
- Community Childcare of Manchester, $1,500, scholarships for families.
- Delaware County Historical Society, $1,500, repair of Clark building on the Lenox College campus.
- Helping Services for Youth & Families, $1,000, youth mentoring.
- Hopkinton Ambulance Services, $500, tables and chairs for training needs.
- Manchester Cemetery Co., $1,750, lawn care equipment for Oakland Cemetery.
- Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, $500, support for Virtual Entrepreneur Lab.
- Northeast Iowa Council, Boy Scouts, $1,000, promotional materials.
- Regional Medical Center-Parents as Teachers, $650, purchase of children’s books.
- Regional Medical Center-Infection Control, $1,500, manufacture of 900 masks.
- West Delaware Community School District, $250, purchase of books for incoming kindergarten students.
Donations can be made by mail to Delaware County Community Chest, P.O. Box 588, Manchester, Iowa 52057.