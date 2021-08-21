Geri Goodman stood behind an upright piano earlier this month, her hands folded.
“What are we all here for?” she asked.
She looked across the parlor, watching the residents of Eagle Pointe Place in Dubuque brush aside their walkers and take their seats.
“You’re playing, Mom,” her daughter Cathy Goodman said. “We’re going to watch and listen to you.”
Happy hour at the assisted living home was to begin at 3 p.m.
More than 40 residents arrived to hear Geri, a tri-state area virtuoso living under their roof for the past two years.
Geri, 87, can name the musical pitch of the vehicle traffic outside and transcribe music she hears on the radio.
Her repertoire numbers in the thousands. Pick an Irving Berlin standard, Chopin nocturne or bandstand schmaltz, and she’ll begin to play it.
Although Geri cannot recall what happened a few moments ago, her fingers remember the melodies and their power.
Five minutes to go.
In a corner kitchenette, the home’s life enrichment coordinator arranged a makeshift bar, where the menu includes Shasta Twist soda, Natural Light beer, Franzia chardonnay and even the occasional Baileys Irish Cream, served on the rocks. Dishes clanked as staff offered bowls of deviled eggs and chicken salad pastries.
“So, am I supposed to be playing?” Geri asked, seated at the piano bench. “Well, what is this?”
“It’s happy hour, Mom,” Cathy said. “You play for happy hour sometimes.”
“Do I?”
Geri noted she lacked a songbook, which Cathy and her sister Tori Richter were handing out.
“You don’t need one, Mom,” Tori said. “You never need one.”
Musical home
Geri does not know who originally taught her music, but it was always present in her life.
“My mother played, and my dad played,” she said. “I guess it was a case of osmosis.”
Born in 1934, Geri Hanten was the eldest of five children. Her parents operated a grocery, feed and seed store and fuel station in Key West. A curtain separated the storeroom floor from the family’s living quarters, where they kept a piano. When a customer arrived, Geri ran to the keyboard.
She took piano lessons in school, and by seventh grade, she joined her family’s band, the Hanten Family Orchestra. The band performed across the region, Geri on sax. She later attended Immaculate Conception Academy and cranked out tunes for students during the lunch hour.
After graduating high school in 1952, Geri studied music at Clarke College — now Clarke University — then an all-girls institution. But she much preferred to spend time with boys.
She met Thomas Goodman, a student at the then all-male Loras College. He worked on the tech crew and noticed Geri playing in the pit during a rehearsal for a Loras musical. Thomas jumped at a chance to record her at a different performance. That night, he asked her if he could give her a lift.
“I said, ‘Oh I have my car,’” Geri said. “I kicked myself all the way home. But then, by golly, the Lord came through, and he called me.”
The couple married in 1957 and raised four children — Tom, Teri, Tori and Cathy — who inherited the family gift of music.
Geri lived a double life as a performer in Dubuque. For more than two decades, she played at weddings, funerals and Masses and directed the choirs at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
By night, Geri performed at local clubs, for which, Geri said with a wink, she applied lipstick.
Human jukebox
It was a sunny afternoon, and Geri had a visitor. Inside her apartment, she rested her hands on the Steinway grand piano she keeps in a side room.
“What’s your favorite song?” she asked.
The guest suggested Leonard Bernstein’s musical “West Side Story.”
Geri’s room keys jangled on a lanyard attached to her wrist as she performed “Maria,” “I Feel Pretty” and “Tonight.”
No sheet music. Geri stared at the black and white keys, seeming to draw from a repository deep inside herself. Her fingers danced.
Geri retired from the performance circuit eight years ago and withdrew further after moving into assisted living in 2017. Thomas, who had experienced a stroke a few years prior, required her assistance. He died in October.
Doctors initially believed the stress of caregiving was impairing Geri’s memory, but they later elevated her diagnosis to early onset dementia.
She surprised her family in recent months. Perhaps it was the relief from caretaking or pent-up boredom after months of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. But after years of shying away from public performances, Geri is tickling the ivories for audiences again.
Sing alongCathy and Tori called out tunes and page numbers from the songbook during the recent happy hour.
Geri swayed, tapping her feet to the beat. She looked out on the crowd and grinned, creases forming on her cheeks.
“How about ‘Sidewalks of New York’?” Geri’s friend Lu Nicholson called from across the room.
The “Too Fat Polka” also proved a hit.
As Geri completed each number, Cathy checked off her list of songs.
By 4 p.m., the room was belting “Seems Like Old Times.”
“Did we do ‘It Had to Be You?’” Geri asked her daughters.
She had.
Geri completed 60 songs by the end of happy hour, repeating only four.
Lu approached the piano.
“You did it again, Geri!” she said.
The bravos ended, and residents trickled out of the parlor. Geri continued to sit.
“Did you have fun?” she asked a visitor.
Definitely. And did she?
“Oh, yeah,” Geri said, laughing. “Probably more than anyone else.”