CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members this week voted to oppose a proposed housing project after hearing concerns from residents and property owners.
A developer is looking to purchase three lots for the three “four-plexes” off Sixth Avenue Southwest behind the city’s community park. The land falls in the Jones County portion of the city.
As a “distressed county” regarding housing, Jones County is eligible for housing tax credits not available for developers in Dubuque County.
Jones County officials previously said the developer hopes to apply for the Iowa Workforce Development’s workforce housing tax credits, but that requires support pledged by the City Council. Further plans for the buildings depend on what the council is willing to support.
However, the proposal disturbed many residents of the bordering neighborhood, which apartment renters would have to drive through to reach the complex. Speaking for many in his community, Brian Potter voiced his concerns.
“I’m here with my wife and neighbors,” he said. “We object to any sort of incentive to put in an apartment complex in our neighborhood. Currently, it’s zoned as a single-family dwelling, and we’d like to see it stay that way. If this goes through, it will compromise the quietness of our neighborhood, which we enjoy.”
Cascade resident Dave Rhomberg voiced similar objections.
“We have a stable, outstanding neighborhood, and you’d have to drive through it to get to an apartment complex,” he said. “If there’s not different access, it’s kind of ridiculous. One of the great things about Cascade is that it’s not a gated community, but it’s kind of gated, and saying you have to drive all the way through the gated community to get to your rental property is ridiculous.”
Mayor Greg Staner admitted that Cascade needs more housing but also advised the council to weigh this need against the ripple effect such a move could have with other developers.
“Cascade has been extremely fortunate that we’ve been able to do these developments without any city match or city planning,” said Staner. “Most developers really understand the fact that there’s a demand in Cascade, and the demand has been here. Homes last about three days on the market, so the demand is there. On the other hand, understand that other contractors don’t care about the grant process when they come down here. They just want what we’re giving out. I understand the grant difference between Dubuque and Jones counties, but other contractors aren’t going to care about that. Then, they ask for the assistance you give someone else.”