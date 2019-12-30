Despite objections from its longest-serving member, the Dyersville City Council recently moved forward with a program that creates a private-public partnership with the goal of rehabilitating the facades of main street buildings through taxpayer funding.
The council also awarded funding for the first time.
According to the guidelines, the city will reimburse the building owner up to 50% of facade project costs.
“It’s highly important for us as a community to safeguard those treasures we have in our downtown not only for historical purposes but also for the buildings that are in need of repair,” said City Administrator Mick Michel.
Dyersville Economic Development Corp. Director Jacque Rahe said this objective has been discussed for nearly a decade.
“We’ve really struggled to find an avenue to incentivize building owners to fix their buildings up and make them look nice,” she said, adding that an aesthetically pleasing downtown will draw more traffic, which in turn will bring more patrons into businesses.
Council Member Mike English said he was under the impression that there would be more discussion on this program before it was brought before the council.
“We haven’t had a work session on this, and we haven’t talked about creating a pot of money,” English said. “I don’t think we’ve studied these guidelines enough.”
But council members signed off on the guidelines, then on awarding $50,000 for facade improvements for 201 and 207 First Ave. E, commonly known as the old Corner Drug, both owned by AJ Enterprises LLC.