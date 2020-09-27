Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, hosted an online fundraising event Friday night for both herself and Iowa House of Representatives hopeful Kayla Koether that featured a cast member of Broadway smash “Hamilton.”
James’ “Flip the House” fundraiser’s goal was to encourage her backers in Dubuque to spread their financial support north to also help Koether win her race for House District 55.
“She has plenty of Democrats in Dubuque who are excited to see her be elected to this seat,” said James, who also is in a contested race herself, before the event.
The Democrats becoming the majority party in the House would be “impressive because it would get rid of the Republican trifecta,” she said, referring to how Republicans currently control the House, Senate and governor’s office. “That means that everybody is at the table again”
Democrats would have to gain four seats in the House during November’s election to become the majority party.
That’s one of the reasons many eyes are on the rematch in District 55, which includes a small portion of Clayton County.
Koether, who lives in rural Winne-shiek County, lost in the 2018 election by nine votes to Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, in a controversial race. In a party-line decision, the Iowa House decided not to count 29 absentee ballots that had been mailed on time but lacked postmarks.
That is where Ryan Vasquez, member of the “Hamilton” cast, came in.
Vasquez founded Swing From Home, an online service focused on races that have an opportunity to be flipped from Republican to Democrat in the 2020 election.
“We believe that the Iowa House is the most flippable chamber in the country,” Vasquez told the more-than 45 supporters who purchased tickets to attend the online fundraising event.
In his political capacity, he performed songs from the musical in which he has played most of the main parts.
Koether, for her part, said she was inspired to run again by those she met in 2018.
“Getting back up to do this again in 2020 was a sense of responsibility to the people I met along the way,” she said. “When you go back to those people whose votes weren’t counted and hear why they voted absentee — cancer treatments, shift work, harvesting — you have to be galvanized.”
Bergan said Friday that he has held one in-person fundraising event in Dorchester so far and plans a direct mail donation request soon. He also said he was not surprised by the idea of out-of-district and out-of-state aid for Koether.
“There is a considerable amount of money coming from the East and West Coast also coming into play during the election,” he said.
Meanwhile, James’ Republican challenger, Pauline Chilton, of Dubuque, spent Friday door-to-door campaigning. She, too, has depended on in-person fundraising to date.
“I haven’t tried to do any virtual events as far as fundraisers go, but from what I’ve seen, Republican supporters might be different in that regard,” she said. “They like to do the in-person fundraising and events.”