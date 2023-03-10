Officials for a commercial airline announced Thursday that they will begin offering flights from Dubuque to Orlando, Fla., later this month.
Avelo Airlines will begin flying out of Dubuque Regional Airport on March 22 and will provide air service between Dubuque and Orlando on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to a press release.
“This is great news,” Airport Director Todd Dalsing said. “It’s great for our community, for eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin. … We’re very excited to begin our partnership with Avelo and welcome them to Dubuque.”
Avelo Airlines originally planned to begin offering air service out of the Dubuque airport Jan. 11, but that flight was canceled after the airport was unable to secure Transportation Security Administration approval of a complete security plan. Since then, Avelo has been operating its scheduled Dubuque flights out of Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.
Dubuque Regional Airport has been operating with a supporting security program under the TSA, which is required for airports that offer flights that hold 60 or fewer passengers. With the arrival of Avelo, which will operate Boeing 737 aircraft that can hold as many as 189 passengers, the airport was required to have an approved complete security plan.
Dalsing confirmed Thursday that the airport had received the necessary TSA approval — with no additional reviews required — to beginning offering Avelo flights, and the airport is ready to start service on March 22.
“We’ve got an approved airport security program implemented, and our staff is all trained up and ready to go,” he said.
In the release, Avelo officials acknowledged the frustrations caused by the delay in the Dubuque airport receiving approval of its security program but said they were excited to begin service locally.
“We know traveling to another airport was frustrating for Avelo customers while DBQ officials secured the airport’s security plan approval from TSA,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in the release. “We can’t wait to begin providing our customers with the convenient and smooth travel experience from DBQ they want.”
Following the first flights, Avelo customers returning from Orlando to Dubuque will be offered free bus service to their origin point at Eastern Iowa Airport on March 22, 25 and 29.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh thanked Avelo officials and customers for their patience as the local airport sought approval of its plan.
“I think it’s going to be on the city now to make sure we provide the best possible service moving forward as we move past this period and into regularly scheduled flights,” he said.
Officials announced late last year Avelo’s plan to offer flights between Dubuque and Orlando, which will mark the return of commercial air service to Dubuque following the departure of American Airlines in September.
Molly Grover is the president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, which leads an air service task force formed to attract new airlines to the community. She said confirmation of the start date for Avelo flights from Dubuque is “great news for the business community and residents alike.”
“Air service is an economic asset,” she said. “It’s an expected amenity in this 21st century economy, and we are excited to hear that flights will be coming out of the Dubuque airport.”
She noted that approval of a complete security program is a long process for airports, but it opens the door for additional carriers in the future.
Cavanagh said local officials continue to have discussions about how they can attract more regular air service between Dubuque and a major hub.
“Those conversations happen every week, if not every day,” he said. “This happens on multiple fronts. We talk to the airlines. We talk to our partners at the federal government, the (Federal Aviation Administration) and our legislators. We are talking with partners in every direction to make sure we get flights back because we recognize the need to have connecting flights to major hubs.”
The Dubuque airport initially had planned a celebratory event surrounding the inaugural Avelo flight that was slated for Jan. 11. Dalsing said the event will now be held March 22, with more information to come early next week.
