Three children were injured in a golf cart crash south of Dubuque on Monday.
Siblings Ella Elenz, 10, Mara Elenz, 9, and Garison Patrum, 4, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Monday at 10148 Silver Oaks Court east of the U.S. 61 and U.S. 151 interchange south of Dubuque. A press release states that Ella Elenz was driving a golf cart when she went to turn around on the cul-de-sac and the cart tipped over.
All three children, who live in the neighborhood, were thrown from the vehicle, with Ella Elenz being pinned under it until neighbors lifted it off of her, the release states.