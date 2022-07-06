A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors again withheld American Rescue Plan Act funds from a proposal by the Dubuque County Board of Health to expand the health department by three employees.
The full Board of Health met for a joint work session with the Board of Supervisors last month, but were told by Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham — both of whom favored funding the positions from the county budget rather than one-time ARPA funds — that they needed more time.
Board of Health Chairwoman Sandra Larson came to the supervisors meeting Tuesday expecting a decision. The Board of Health had since selected three finalists for the board’s open executive director position, whom Larson said were informed of the proposal and excited.
But, both Pothoff and Wickham again said while they support the department’s expansion, they were even more insistent that the funding not come from ARPA.
“We get the director in, they come to us with a request for an outreach specialist, we can look at that and approve that,” Pothoff said. “Then we can decide where the money comes from at that time.”
Larson voiced concern that waiting for the budget process would push back the impact of the expansion.
“Your request for us to follow the procedure you want us to follow will delay it,” she said. “We have waited almost a year now, since last September, when we asked for these staff members.”
Wickham said the Board of Supervisors has acted more quickly on priorities, pointing to regular budget amendments as precedent. He also said that even if ARPA funds were approved Tuesday, it would take significant time for the Board of Health to prepare to hire anyone.
Larson expressed her frustration with the process to-date.
“As a public member, when you have $19 million of American Rescue funds and you’re not giving one penny to your own health department, it is a blow to the health department,” she said. “It shows the priorities of this county. (This expansion) is necessary from an operations standpoint, but it’s also necessary for the public to know that you are going to use those funds for not just the economical health, but the physical and mental health of the county.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough shared that frustration, again supporting the ARPA request.
“It’s incredibly concerning that when they all come in — physicians, retired physicians, counselors, attorneys, RNs, pharmacists — and we say ‘We hear you, but no, not now,’” she said. “It is incredibly discouraging.”
Wickham explained his reasons for insisting on the budget process rather than ARPA.
“I believe if you use American Rescue Funds with your positions, that will make you less secure in future years,” he told Larson. “It will compromise your plan. These funds will run out, terminate. If we approve this request for rescue funds, you’ll be back with other boards (of supervisors) redoing it. I’m trying to help.”
The proposal also included a $30,000 ask for a strategic plan for the department, which Pothoff and Wickham supported through ARPA. McDonough, though, said the plan without the people would be insufficient, so she would not support it.
Larson left with no more than support for an expansion down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.