GALENA, Ill — A delayed Independence Day fireworks show will be held in Galena this weekend.
The display is planned for dusk on Sunday, Sept. 6, according to the Kiwanis Club of Galena, whose members are partnering with city officials to produce the event. The display should be visible “from many key points throughout the city,” according to an online announcement.
Police and sheriff’s department officials ask motorists not to stop on streets to watch the display and that people who watch from the levee practice social distancing.