DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Darlington police said today that an officer saved an overdosing drug dealer's life Friday.
Now, police are asking that he be charged with a range of crimes.
A press release from Police Chief Jason King states that police and medical personnel responded to a residence on Clayton Drive at about 12:35 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of an unresponsive man.
"Initial findings suggest the man overdosed on opioids," the release states. "An officer administered lifesaving measures, including the use of Narcan, to reverse the effects of the suspected overdose."
The man, Kyle Gille, 25, of Potosi, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, where he was treated. Upon being released, he was arrested on a warrant charging a parole violation.
The release states that police also seek charges against Gille of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and maintaining a drug trafficking place.