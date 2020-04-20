The governing board for the mental health region that includes Dubuque County last week agreed to expand a local jail program to include inmates who do not receive services without Medicaid.
Hillcrest Family Services currently operates an Integrated Health Home Model for inmates who receive Medicaid funding. A care coordinator, a nurse and a peer support advocate host support groups on wellness and health, explore resources for the inmates and connect them to those resources.
“They have IHH social workers who coordinate physical and brain health care,” said Jody Jansen, Dubuque County’s coordinator of mental health and disability services. “It’s a way to tie it all together so every aspect of the consumer’s life is considered.”
The program is geared toward inmates with specific conditions. They include psychotic disorders, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, major depression, bipolar disorder, delusional disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
“Statistically, there are a lot of psych patients in the jail,” Jansen said.
But only inmates on Medicaid currently qualify for the program. The pitch Jansen made to the East Central Region board would allow Dubuque County to use $13,340 to expand program activities to include other inmates.
“This would expand to people who may have lost their Medicaid, were never enrolled but are likely eligible, who have those qualifying conditions,” she said. “Upon release, that IHH would follow through and formally complete an application for Iowa Medicaid, then that funding would take over.”
The regional board approved the request unanimously.
Hillcrest officials also requested $19,865 to pay a psychiatric nurse to work in the jail for 10 hours per week to help care for inmates.
Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker moved to support the added funding, but the motion died for lack of a second.
Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers pointed out that the position had not been discussed during annual budget setting sessions. Bremer County Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt questioned the value of having a nurse work so few hours.