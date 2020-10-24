Amanda Christine Seiberling wakes her two children every morning and helps them get ready for the new school day.
But rather than preparing their lunches and walking them to the bus, Seiberling helps her kids set up in the living room and log onto their computers to begin their online assignments.
“It’s trying,” she said. “There are good days and bad days. There are days where I feel like I am pulling my hair out.”
Seiberling, who has two children in Dubuque Community Schools, is among local parents who opted to move their children to virtual schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families said they opted for online learning for various reasons, such as fear of exposure to the virus or concern for a family member with a pre-existing health condition.
Seiberling, however, said she chose to have her kids learn online because students attending the district in person are alternating in-person and remote attendance days. She didn’t think that model was the right fit and wanted something more concrete.
“I am keeping them home because hybrid is not consistent, and my kids thrive on routine,” she said. “I think kids need that structure.”
Adapting
At home, Seiberling works on tasks that don’t require much focus while her kids dive into their studies. When her phone alarm sounds, she knows it’s time to help her daughter, Ava Wedige, 7, switch gears. She has another alarm to remind her son, Tristan Seiberling, 12, to stop working or move onto a new course.
“For this year, we said as long as (the school district will) offer it, we will keep doing it and chugging along,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have virtual learning for the kids.”
At Amy Davis Kempen’s house, adapting to the new routine has taken a bit longer.
“Middle school had a really, really, really rough start, to the point where I almost started to look into home-school options,” she said.
Davis Kempen’s three youngest children — Griffin, 11, Leeland, 8, and Emlynn, 5 — have been chugging along with their Dubuque schools virtual coursework so far. But her eldest, Ella, 12, has been dealing with more of a learning curve.
Ella is in middle school and is accessing her coursework through the Edgenuity online platform. She has struggled to adjust to not having as much support with her classes, Davis Kempen said.
“There are no teacher videos, (and) there’s no teacher instructions,” Davis Kempen said. “I felt like we were very misled on that. We hit a point where it wasn’t working, and she was not going to finish her work by the end of the trimester.”
Ella is back on track now, but Davis Kempen said that if she had known how rough the first few months were going to be, she would have home-schooled her.
“The teachers are really trying here,” she said. “It’s just kind of the flaws in the system that have been our struggle. The cost of our frustration is probably worth it for keeping everyone safe.”
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said middle and high school students’ experiences with virtual learning have run the gamut, with some thriving and some struggling.
That often comes down to individual students’ learning styles, he said. Educators have worked on setting up supports for students, such as offering times for Zoom tutoring and visiting students’ homes.
“When we have had (students struggling), principals or teachers have really worked with them to find out what it is that they need, where they need the supports,” Burns said.
Officials seek to listen to parents’ concerns, Burns said, noting that he is thankful to parents as they have navigated their changing roles with some students learning online. He said students are getting better at navigating virtual learning, too.
“We’re hitting our stride, just getting a little bit better each and every day at how we’re supporting one another,” Burns said.
Seeing growth
Becky Jenkins rearranged her work schedule to take afternoons off and help her son Lochlan O’Brien, 5, with his virtual kindergarten classes.
“The beginning of the school year was very challenging,” she said. “I know there is a learning curve for what the (Dubuque) district is trying to do.”
The first few weeks were difficult because Lochlan’s class Zoom meetings were in the morning, which he missed while Jenkins was at work. Eventually, the class started sending out recorded lessons he could watch at any time.
“Two or three weeks in (to the trimester), they totally changed things up,” Jenkins said. “There are now three teachers. He still has his main teacher, and they now take a component and do separate videos.”
Although this learning style is completely new, Jenkins said she can tell Lochlan is growing. He hadn’t learned to read before school started, but now he can comprehend a few basic words.
“I would hate for this year to not be worth anything for all the work we are doing,” she said. “I think it is, because I am seeing him grow. It’s not even the end of October, and for me, I have seen a lot of growth for him.”