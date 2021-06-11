A local student will compete this weekend in the first round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Movonna Zarbock, who just finished sixth grade in the Riverdale School District, is one of 209 spellers featured in the national competition, which kicks off on Saturday, June 12. The preliminaries, which are being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be broadcast from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on ESPN3.
Movonna, of Blue River, Wis., earned a spot in the national contest by winning the Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee in March.
This year’s national bee features three rounds of virtual competition — the preliminaries, the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 15, and the semifinals on Sunday, June 27. The top 10 to 12 spellers will advance to the in-person finals on July 8 in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.