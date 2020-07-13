News in your town

Rescuers free man trapped in grain bin in Grant County

Authorities: 2 airlifted after vehicle rolls while fleeing after assault in Darlington

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Dubuque youth group awards $8,000 in grants to nonprofits

24 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 3 other local counties with increases

Police: Woman passed out in stolen vehicle in Dubuque park, leading to 2nd vehicle-theft charge

Jo Daviess center awarded $7,000 for seniors affected by COVID-19

Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle crash in Lafayette County

Man sentenced for displaying gun during argument in Dubuque

Young people drive development of future Presidential Plaza in Cuba City

Man stopped near Dubuque with 1 pound of meth pleads guilty, faces life in prison

AI challenge sheds light on potential for Dubuque traffic control system

Person who makes a difference: Maquoketa woman leads pantry through pandemic

Cascade couple auctioning off car collection for child cancer charity

Biz Buzz: Resident opens 2nd fitness facility; coffee shop enjoys 2nd act; new gym in southwest Wisconsin

Strong winds topple trees in southwest Wisconsin

Field of Dreams to host First Responders Appreciation Day featuring Chicago, N.Y. police

12 local leaders honored with Women of Achievement Awards

'Ruby Strong' truck drives support for family, awareness of leukemia

Jones County reports 1st COVID-19 death

32 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 3 other local counties with increases

Police: Dubuquer assaults man with rock, steals backpack

Strong winds topple trees in southwest Wisconsin

Girl Scouts launch free, virtual kindergarten readiness program

Field of Dreams to host First Responders Appreciation Day featuring Chicago, N.Y. police

Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle crash in Lafayette County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Dean's list: DMACC

President's list: Alabama

More local adults returning to college to upskill

Politics: Finkenauer vs. Hinson fundraising thrived during pandemic

During Dubuque NAACP event, attendees talk needed changes to criminal justice system

48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County; more cases reported in 7 other local counties

Local law enforcement reports

In summer derailed by COVID-19, arrival of famous sweet corn welcomed in Dubuque

City of Dubuque confirms internal investigation into arrest; activists say video shows 'questionable force'

Dubuque County Conservation seeks funding for waterway improvements

Rural Epworth farm family rebuilds home, life after storm

Graduates: UW-Platteville

A 'summer like no other:' Local families, officials navigate youth programs during pandemic