GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Board of Health will hold an upcoming public hearing to consider a proposed change to the county’s fee structure for farmers market permits, according to a press release.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the conference room of the Jo Daviess County Health Department offices, 9483 U.S. 20 W. Members of the public also can attend the meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3cynvj6, using the passcode 206610.
Currently, a farmers market permit costs $50 per year for county residents and $100 per year for vendors from other counties, according to Sandra Schleicher, Jo Daviess County public health administrator. The new proposed fees would eliminate distinctions based on a vendor’s place of residence, charging $50 per year for vendors who sell only eggs and $100 per year for all other vendors.
Schleicher said the proposed changes bring the county’s policy in line with updated state regulations.
“This year, the State of Illinois amended some public codes and created a state farmers market permit, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, so we’re just getting on board with that,” she said.
At the hearing, interested individuals or agencies can offer comments on the proposed fees to the Jo Daviess County Board of Health. Individuals also can submit “evidence and recommendations” orally or in writing, according to the release.
