A regional grocery chain announced plans to add a third Dubuque location 20 years ago, purchasing a store from a rival, struggling retail chain.
Hy-Vee Inc. announced in August 2003 that it was purchasing the Eagle Country Market store located on South Locust Street — one of three locations of an Eagle chain that had filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in the year.
Among Dubuque’s other Eagle locations, one on Elm Street remained open under new ownership. A store on Kennedy Road, now the site of Fareway, closed.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the grocery changes in its Aug. 14, 2003, edition.
HY-VEE BUYING EAGLE STORE
Looking to bolster its Dubuque supermarket presence, Hy-Vee Inc. on Tuesday signed an agreement to purchase the Eagle Country Market located at 300 S. Locust St.
Under the terms of the agreement with Milan, Ill.-based Eagle Food Centers Inc., Hy-Vee would buy the Dubuque store, a supermarket in Bettendorf, Iowa, and another in Moline, Ill. The purchase price for the three properties is more than $10.8 million.
The agreement is subject to bankruptcy court approval, expected to be determined on Aug. 21.
Hy-Vee, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, operates two supermarkets in Dubuque — at 3500 Dodge St. and 4800 Asbury Plaza, the latter being the anchor for the Asbury Plaza Shopping Center.
“We think this (Locust Street) location will complement the two existing stores we have in Dubuque,” said Ruth Mitchell, vice president for communications for Hy-Vee, which operates more than 200 stores in seven Midwestern states and has annual sales of $3.8 billion.
The purchase would displace Eagle Country Market’s approximately 40 employees. Hy-Vee plans to remodel the location, a project that could keep the store idle for months.
“We are not assuming any employees as part of the agreement. We are just buying the store and its property,” Mitchell said. “There is not going to be a need for any of those employees for several months or a year or so.”
Robert J. Kelly, Eagle chairman and chief executive officer, said the stores will benefit through greater access to financial resources.
“We want to thank our employees of those stores for always giving 100% to Eagle Foods and the communities they serve. We wish them well in their future endeavors,” Kelly wrote in a press release.
Eagle, which once operated 59 supermarkets in Illinois and Iowa, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April. It has since sold or closed several stores.
On Aug. 20, the chain plans to auction off its remaining 46 properties, including its two other Eagle supermarkets in Dubuque, at 1800 Elm St. and 2050 Kennedy Road.
The financially troubled chain will issue pink slips to employees at the stores it sells on Sept. 23 or within 14 days thereafter. Eagle said it will reduce its staff at any stores that aren’t purchased.