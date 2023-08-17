09193019.JPG
A patron of Eagle Country Market on South Locust Street in Dubuque leaves for the final time prior to the store’s closing in 2003.

 Ben Plank

A regional grocery chain announced plans to add a third Dubuque location 20 years ago, purchasing a store from a rival, struggling retail chain.

Hy-Vee Inc. announced in August 2003 that it was purchasing the Eagle Country Market store located on South Locust Street — one of three locations of an Eagle chain that had filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in the year.

