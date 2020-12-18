The filing period is underway for elected positions for the cities of East Dubuque and Galena.
Petitions for the April 6 election can be picked up and submitted to each municipality’s City Hall. Petitions must be turned in by Monday, Dec. 21.
In East Dubuque, three City Council seats will be on the ballot — the Ward 1 seat held by Delbert Belken, the Ward 2 seat held by Adam Arling and the Ward 3 seat held by Dawn Stelpflug. Also on the ballot will be the city clerk position, currently held by Pam McCarthy.
Three council seats also are on the ballot for the City of Galena — the Ward 2 seat held by Chris Allendorf, the Ward 3 seat held by Jerry Kieffer and the at-large seat held by Pam Bernstein. The position of mayor, currently held by Terry Renner, and city clerk, held by Mary Beth Hyde, are also up for election.