A model and body image advocate twice selected for People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People” list will speak following the free presentation of a documentary Thursday, Nov. 7, in Dubuque.

The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at Dubuque Senior High School.

Emme, born Melissa Miller, will speak following a showing of the 60-minute documentary, “Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image,” according to a press release.

Emme’s appearance is sponsored by Julien Dubuque International Film Festival in partnership with Dubuque Community School District and Dubuque Racing Association.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags