A handful of local communities in Iowa will now have new leaders at the helm.
Voters elected new mayors in several local cities after current mayors decided not to seek another term. This included Dubuque, where Brad Cavanagh was elected to succeed Mayor Roy Buol.
In Manchester, current council member Connie Behnken bested challenger Jeffry Ogden, making her the first new Manchester mayor in 47 years. Milt Kramer announced his retirement from the position this summer.
Behnken said that she has “big, big shoes to fill” by following Kramer, adding that Kramer has served the community well over his tenure.
“I’m going to do whatever I can to take in some of his guidance and wisdom and hopefully apply that,” she said.
Behnken said she hopes to continue the progress made by the council over her two terms, including adding housing to the city. Several entities have plans in the works to add housing developments, apartments and condos, she said.
She said she also wants to start conversations with state legislators about how to bring more young people to Manchester, as well as get more young people involved in local boards and commissions.
“We’ve got a nice mixture, but I’d like to see even younger people involved,” she said. “That’s what’s going to help keep people here.”
Jeff Jacque, who ran for public office for the first time in his hometown of Dyersville, was elected as new mayor over Alvin Haas. Haas previously served one term as mayor following the 2013 election.
Jacque will now take over the mayoral seat from Jim Heavens, who previously announced he would not seek another term. Heavens served as mayor from 2003 to 2013 and was reelected in 2017.
“I’m just proud to represent the citizens of the community right now,” Jacque said. “First and foremost, I want to work for them and see what they want to do.”
Looking ahead, he said that funding options for the proposed 12th to 13th Avenue bridge project will be discussed. The project’s most recent price tag was $8 million.
Jacque added that he looks forward to working with Major League Baseball on next year’s Field of Dreams game.
Council member Steven Knepper defeated former mayor Mike Henry and challenger Sue Knepper in the Cascade mayoral race. Current Mayor Greg Staner decided not to run for the position again.
“I’m looking forward to working with the council … and doing things that give the taxpayers the most bang for their hard-earned tax dollars and doing things in a fiscally responsible manner,” Knepper said. “That’s all you can hope to do for citizens.”
He added that the city has many infrastructure issues to address, and the city needs to continue its efforts to revitalize the downtown area.
Following current Maquoketa Mayor Don Schwenker’s decision not to run for reelection, Tom Messerli defeated Council Member Kevin Kuhlman for the seat.
Messerli previously served as Maquoketa’s mayor from 2000 to 2008.
“There’s a lot of projects that we need to finish up and some to get started,” he said. “We need to get the Platt Street project finished up, and then maybe we can get some sense of normalcy back without every road in town closed.”
Messerli added that the bridge south of Main Street also will need to be replaced, and a thorough detour plan for traffic will need to be made.
Council Member Jay Hefel ran unopposed for the Farley mayoral seat after current Mayor Jeff Simon decided not to run.
Hefel also served as the city’s mayor from 2014 to 2017.
Going forward, Hefel said the city needs to address various street projects throughout Farley, as well as make a solid plan for a new library and post office.
“That’s very important to the people, and they need some answers there,” Hefel said. “I hope to get some clarity on that in the near future for everybody.”
Hefel added that Farley has had previous issues with city staff turnover, and he hopes to establish some longevity with the current staff members.