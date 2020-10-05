DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Six legislative candidates from Dubuque, Delaware and Jones counties have been invited to participate in a virtual forum this week.
It will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, via Zoom videoconferencing. Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, and Democratic challenger Eric Green, of Monticello; Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Democratic challenger Ryan Quinn, 42, of Dyersville, and Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Democratic challenger Everett Chase, of Monticello, are expected to participate.
The Zoom meeting will be at bit.ly/2ETBE9M with a meeting identification of 86592729751 and a passcode of 581252.
The forum is sponsored by Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and Dyersville Commercial, a sister newspaper of the Telegraph Herald.
Questions for the candidates can be emailed in advance to kthompson@dyersville.org.