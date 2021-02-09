PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The CEO of Premier Cooperative is “stepping back” from his position this year.
Andy Fiene told shareholders that he will remain on the staff in a part-time capacity to ensure a successful transition for new CEO Matt Severson and to assist with large projects the cooperative has underway.
Severson has been an employee with Premier for 21 years, serving as the vice president of risk management and retail.
Fiene began his career as agronomy and grain location manager before stepping into the role of general manager of the Patrons’ Mercantile Cooperative in 1992. The same year, the cooperative adopted the name Premier Cooperative.
Premier Cooperative is based in Mount Horeb. It has facilities throughout southwest and south central Wisconsin, including energy offices in Cobb, Platteville and Lancaster; the Ag Center in Lancaster; and agronomy facilities in Bloomington, Fennimore, Hazel Green and Platteville, with a feed manufacturing and grain facility in Mineral Point.