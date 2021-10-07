In January, John “Junnie” Mihalakis sat down to listen to his daughter Vickie Ellis read aloud to him.
His eyesight was failing, but there was a slim, 100-page book, complete with a shiny cover and the title “Junnie: It’s Been A Damn Good Life” that he wanted to read. The book was a tribute and family gift for the patriarch.
It tells the story of Junnie’s life based on interviews and newspaper articles, covering everything from his childhood to his business successes and contributions to the community.
“He loved every minute of it,” Ellis said. “He’d ask me week to week, ‘How are we doing? When am I going to get my book?’”
Junnie died on Sept. 26 at the age of 91, leaving behind nine children — Viola McLaughlin, Janice Lenz, Deb Oster, Vickie Ellis, Clyde Mihalakis, Kim Rink, Joleen Hedley, Mark Mihalakis and Ann Cicciarelli — 27 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
“There was no doubt in your mind that he loved you very much,” McLaughlin said.
Her dad saw opportunities where others didn’t and had a knack for hard work that turned his ideas and dreams into successful business endeavors.
“There are talkers, and there are doers,” Junnie told his family.
He had grit, Ellis said.
“He was an entrepreneur — there’s no doubt about it,” McLaughlin said.
Junnie grew up in “the Flats” of Dubuque, where he fell in love with the Mississippi River. He never finished school, but he started working as a deckhand on a towboat when he was 17.
In 1948, the boat he was working on sank. Half of the crew died.
That summer, Junnie met and fell in love with Letha “Midge” Billmeyer. They were married on Feb. 23, 1949, and had 11 children together. Midge died in 2018.
Junnie and Midge opened their home to Midge’s brothers and later another young man who needed a place to stay. One brother-in-law, Richard Billmeyer, became Junnie’s longtime friend and business partner.
While working part time at Dubuque Packing Co., Junnie started his first business, a bait shop, in his basement.
The shop grew, as did Junnie’s reputation as an outdoorsman.
During the late 1960s, Junnie had a television show, “Outdoors on the Mississippi,” that aired on KDUB-TV.
When he went to collect bait in the morning, the children would come with him.
“Whoever was awake would jump in the car and go down there with him, and we’d fish while he’d seine for minnows,” McLaughlin said.
The children helped out around the bait shop, which Junnie filled floor to ceiling with fishing supplies. He even went as far as to install a buzzer in his bedroom.
“No matter what time of night, he’d get up, get dressed and run out to wait on a customer,” Ellis said.
In 1973, he built Rich & Junnie’s Bait Shop and opened Junnie’s Lunkers Lovers Lounge, a restaurant and nightclub, on Kerper Boulevard.
In 1974, Junnie and Billmeyer started Rich and Junnie’s Coin, now known as Rich and Junnie’s Vending. The business, still open today, specializes in game and vending machines and ATMs.
Hedley worked with Junnie for years. He was the type of person who pitched in when others needed help, and many of his employees stayed with the companies for many years.
“He was fair,” Hedley said. “He took good care of his people.”
Eventually, Junnie shifted his focus to a passion project: coming up with the best catfish bait recipe. From this quest, Cat Tracker Bait Co., also still in operation, was born.
Junnie hosted fishing tournaments and helped organize the Flats People Reunion for his neighborhood.
When he retired and the next generation took over his businesses, Junnie still would come in every day with lunch for the family and for employees. He would fry fish and chicken and cook vegetables.
Whenever he could, Junnie took the grandchildren fishing at his home-away-from-home at a property along the Mississippi River in Minnesota. He loved angling for catfish most and would offer to teach friends and acquaintances how to fish.
“If he had any time off at all, that’s where he was,” Ellis said.
He never stopped fishing. On a recent trip, Junnie and his companions caught a few sturgeon.
“His only regret was that he didn’t catch more,” Ellis said.