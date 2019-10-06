EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Citing an increase of early-morning violence in the community’s popular downtown area, East Dubuque officials are considering a requirement that all taverns close at 2 a.m.
The proposal from City Manager Loras Herrig, which will be discussed by the East Dubuque City Council on Monday, would eliminate the city’s Class B liquor license, which allows license-holders to stay open until 3:30 a.m.
Instead, all liquor licenses would require a 2 a.m. closing time.
While the four bars in possession of a Class B liquor license would have their open hours reduced by 90 minutes, all other liquor license-holders, which currently have to close at 1:30 a.m., would gain a 30-minute extension.
Herrig said he is proposing the change to combat increased violence that occurs downtown after 2 a.m. He cited instances of street fighting and the April death of Jenny Miller, who was fatally shot on Sinsinawa Avenue.
“If we don’t do something about this, more people are going to get hurt,” Herrig said. “I’m not doing my job as a city manager if I don’t address that.”
But owners of the businesses that would be affected are less than enthusiastic about the proposal.
“It will put us out of business,” said Mike Meyer, owner of The Other Side, which holds one of the Class B liquor licenses.
Herrig said the proposal was the recommendation of both former Police Chief Steve O’Connell and current Chief Luke Kovacic. He added that the alternative would be to dramatically increase police presence after 2 a.m., which would be costly for the city.
Kovacic said the late closing times downtown have created issues for East Dubuque police, who, with limited staff, are often unable to address all of the criminal activity occurring at night and the early morning. That requires them to prioritize crimes that pose the highest threat to residents.
If the measure to restrict the 3:30 a.m. closing time does not pass, Kovacic said he will regularly ask city leaders to fund an expanded police presence on the weekends.
“My whole stance is, if they do close the bars down earlier, then fine,” Kovacic said. “If they do keep them open, I’m going to keep requesting that we keep getting more help so we can curb the issues that we are seeing downtown.”
The city manager said he believes scaling back the closing times for the bars will improve the image of the city and make it a more attractive place for people and businesses looking for new homes.
“Our town has to figure out where we want to go in the future,” Herrig said. “We need to decide what we want to be. I think we can be so much more.”
However, bar owners downtown believe the move would ruin their businesses, which rely on patrons attracted by the extra time to socialize. Iowa law requires bars to close at 2 a.m., and Wisconsin law generally prohibits bars from staying open past 2:30 a.m. on weekends.
Jim Ege Jr., co-owner of George’s Bar & Grill, estimated that his business will lose at least $90,000 per year if forced to close earlier.
“I serve food, and show me any place in Dubuque where you can get food at three o’clock in the morning,” Ege said. “If we get restricted to 2, we’re going to be fighting for the same customers with every other bar.”
Meyer said he believes the move would go against the will of residents, pointing to a non-binding referendum held in 2010. The vote included two measures.
The first, asking if a universal closing time of 2 a.m. should be applied to liquor license-holders, was supported by just 39% of voters. The second, which asked if Class B liquor license-holders should be allowed to stay open until 3:30 a.m., was supported by 65% of those who cast ballots.
“This subject has already been decided by the citizens of East Dubuque,” Meyer said.
However, the final decision rests with City Council members.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he is in favor of the measure, saying he believes the violence downtown has gotten out of hand.
“Every time there is an incident downtown, it reflects on the whole county and area,” VanOstrand said. “We want to clean up the image of East Dubuque.”
VanOstrand said he believes the bars will survive the change.
“These bar owners are smart business owners,” VanOstrand said. “I’m sure they will find ways to manage.”
Council Martin Werner on Friday said he was unaware that Herrig would propose the measure, and that he wants to hear from bar owners before settling on where he stands on the issue.
Council Members Randy Degenhardt and Robin Pearson declined to provide comment for this story. Council Members Adam Arling, Delbert Belken and Dawn Stelpflug did not return phone messages seeking comment.