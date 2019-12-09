PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The longtime executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber might be slated to step down from that role soon, but that doesn’t mean her work in promotions is coming to an end.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, recently announced that Kathy Kopp was elected to serve on the Wisconsin Tourism Marketing Committee.
“Kathy has done so much for both SW Wisconsin and the state as a whole,” Tranel wrote in a post announcing the move. “I am excited to see what she accomplishes next because I know that she will continue to do a fantastic job serving this state.”
A Platteville native, Kopp is scheduled to retire in mid-February after working for the Platteville Regional Chamber for 27 years.
The state committee is one of seven “designed to support the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s 2019-2021 Strategic Plan,” according to that agency.
“The Marketing Committee serves as a sounding board for the Department of Tourism’s brand and marketing campaigns,” according to the department.