July sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the day of the offense.
- Morgan L. Tittle, 24; possession of controlled substance; June 6; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Shelvin R. Naylor, 28; controlled substance violation; Jan. 31, 2018; 15 years probation.
- Lashonda L. Hall, 28; assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; June 23; 10-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Trisha L. Carnicle, 29; assault; Oct. 6, 2017; $65 fine.
- Theresa A. Creasy, 53; assault; April, 23; $65 fine.
- Rodney A. Harderman, 54; child endangerment; May 13; $625 fine, two years probation and other/miscellaneous.
- Adam J. Kerstein, 35; multiple controlled substance violations; June 21; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine and DNA requirement.
- Alexander D. Kirkpatrick, 31; child endangerment; Jan. 3; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- Shawn D. Manning, 30; second-degree theft; April 4; five years probation, other/miscellaneous.
- Jacob L. Marcov, 27; first-degree harassment and domestic assault, second offense; July 30; two years probation.
- Joseph F. Merrill, 65; domestic assault with display or use of weapon; June 6; 60-day jail sentence, $625 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Shelvin R. Naylor, 28; two controlled substance violations; Sept. 25, 2017; 20-year prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, DNA requirement and community service.
- Robert E. Riddell Sr., 35; second-degree theft; Nov. 25; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Carissa M. Salazar, 42; possession of controlled substance; March 30; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- John F. Turner III, 19; possession of controlled substance; April 21; $315 fine.
- Krystal S. Williams, 29; child endangerment and domestic assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; March 23; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Jordan R. Wilson, 30; possession of controlled substance, second offense; May 26; 365-day jail sentence, 355 days suspended, $625 fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Matthew M. Robinson, 27; child endangerment, meth exposure; Feb. 5, 2016; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jason C. Lehman, 40; escape from custody, felon; June 8; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jonathan J. Mueller Sr., 34; escape from custody, felon; Oct. 4; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Lester Pierce, 28; criminal gang participation; June 30, 2015; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years probation and DNA requirement.
- Matthew M. Robinson, 27; voluntary absence from custody; June 14, 2016; 90-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- John F. Turner III, 19; assault; May 1; three-day jail sentence, other/miscellaneous.
- Michael R. Zickuhr, 56; voluntary absence from custody; Feb. 2; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.