Federal legislative priorities approved this week by Dubuque City Council members include support for an increased minimum wage and an end to minimum mandatory sentencing.
The list of priorities includes a new section of items specifically tailored to promoting social and economic equity for residents.
“Improving equity in the community has become a priority for the city,” said city Human Rights Director Kelly Larson. “There was a lot of heightened awareness this year to have an equity component in our legislative priorities.”
The city’s list, which will be distributed to federal legislators and agencies, also includes calls for additional COVID-19 relief.
“Local governments have been hit hard,” said former Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann, who volunteered to help compile the city’s list of legislative priorities this year. “Funding for local governments helps address those negative economic impacts.”
The new “equity” section of the list includes calling for the federal minimum wage to be gradually raised to $12 per hour, striking mandatory minimum sentencing, expanding earned-income and child tax credits, and placing restrictions on the use of criminal records to disqualify occupational licensure.
The minimum wage already is being examined by federal officials, and President Joe Biden has said he supports raising the rate to $15 per hour. Congressional Budget Office officials have said that move would reduce the number of people in poverty but also would eradicate 1.4 million jobs.
City leaders also have asked state lawmakers to look at minimum sentencing to allow judges flexibility to hand down sentences that fit the crime.
Larson said the equity-focused priorities were introduced in response to council members designating improvements to equity in the community as one of their long-term goals.
She said many new priorities directly stem from suggestions made by nonprofit organizations during the city’s Black Lives Matter: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work session last summer. Organizations, including the Fountain of Youth program and Four Mounds Foundation, contributed ideas on what legislative actions could be taken to improve equity.
Council Member Ric Jones said he and other council members are looking at all possible angles to address economic disparities for minority residents.
“People of color are in worse fiscal shape in Dubuque, and we don’t entirely have a grip on why,” he said. “We want to have an enhanced push on meeting this problem, and this is one way we’re doing that.”
Goodmann said many of the priorities, including a minimum wage increase, would help many people get out of poverty.
“Iowa’s minimum wage doesn’t afford people the opportunity to pay rent,” she said. “We’re trying to get people out of the poverty rat race.”
Some priorities look to specifically address housing needs, including support for legislation that fully funds federal housing choice vouchers based on community need. City documents state 5,300 families in Dubuque meet income requirements to be eligible for housing vouchers, but funding is only provided for about 900.
Other priorities call for additional COVID-19 pandemic relief. The city supports the passage of the proposed American Rescue Plan, which would provide $350 billion in emergency relief for state and local governments.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he fully supports the priorities aimed at improving equity, but he is unsure if federal lawmakers will pursue such reforms.
“We haven’t seen a whole lot of movement with this kind of legislation at the federal level in a long time, but I’m hopeful,” Cavanagh said. “I think the whole country is ready for these kinds of changes, and I hope it doesn’t take too much longer.”