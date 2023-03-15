Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. — A weekend house fire displaced five people in Galena.
The Galena Fire Department responded to the blaze at about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Jackson Street, according to Galena Fire Chief Bob Conley.
Conley said there were no injuries. He said the house was not destroyed but that the occupants need to find new accommodations.
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours.
Conley did not have an estimate of the fire’s damage. He said the cause of the fire is still to be determined upon a fire marshal’s investigation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.