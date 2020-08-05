Long the epicenter of historic revitalization in the state, Dubuque has done well to preserve its architectural charm and identity as Iowa’s oldest city.
However, property maintenance code violations remain a persistent problem in the greater downtown area, according to a new city assessment presented to Dubuque City Council members this week.
The city budgeted $100,000 and hired Martin Gardner Architecture of Marion, Iowa, to evaluate the condition of commercial buildings in the greater downtown to help guide future code enforcement and revitalization efforts.
Overall, the assessment identified an estimated $3.25 million worth of repairs needed among commercial buildings, with broken, missing or deteriorated windows accounting for one-third of total estimated repair costs.
“These are properties with good bones in need of some investment,” said Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., which was part of a technical committee that guided the consultant’s work.
Five hundred commercial buildings were evaluated between Aug. 13, 2019, and Jan. 31. Inspectors assessed the outside condition of the buildings and rated various structural and architectural aspects of the buildings as good, fair or unacceptable based on the level of visible repairs needed.
Of the 500 commercial properties evaluated, a majority (275 properties) needed only minor repairs, and a quarter of the buildings had no visible need for repairs, according to the report.
Nearly 150 properties were listed in “fair” condition with one or more deficiencies, and 77 were deemed “unacceptable” with one or more property maintenance code violations.
Four properties were found to be unsafe. One of which is the historic Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus at 3000 and 3040 Jackson St. The city continues to work with Cedar Rapids developer Steve Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc., to redevelop the property, said Assistant City Manager and acting Building Services Manager Cori Burbach.
Emerson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The other properties deemed unsafe were 1555 and 1501 Central Ave. and 235 W. Second St.
The property at 1555 Central Ave. is owned by Timothy L. Specht, of Dubuque, according to online property records. Burbach said the owner has a facade grant from the city to make improvements by Sept. 30.
Attempts to reach Specht for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.
The building at 1501 Central Ave. is owned by Tyler G. and Kelsey A. Roddick, of Dubuque. Burbach said the building has structurally unsafe, damaged, decayed or dilapidated porches, balconies, deck or stairs, and that the city is working with the owners to fix the deficiencies.
Kelsey Roddick declined to comment for this article.
The last property is owned by Hesselman Properties LLC, of Dubuque, and is listed as unsafe in the “siding/brick work category,” Burbach said.
Owner Timothy Hesselman has owned the property for a little more than three years and said he has never had any structural issues with the building and has never been contacted by the city.
“One wall has a bend in it … but there are vertical steel beams that reinforce that wall there,” Hesselman said. “From my understanding, it’s been that way for a long time. ... No one has inspected the interior or approached me about that.”
The largest hot spots for building code violations were near East Ninth and Jackson streets in the Millwork District, as well as near East Sixth Street, between Central Avenue and White Street.
Smaller concentrations of violations were found along Jackson Street and Central Avenue, according to the assessment.
Dickinson said the inventory of buildings in need of repair was not surprising but “a reminder that there is a major challenge.”
The report recommends the city create a code enforcement plan that helps incentivize and educate owners about building repair and maintenance.
Other recommendations include reviewing demolition permits for any building more than 50 years old, if architecturally significant; improving lighting in alleys to deter vandalism; and creating a window rehabilitation program.
The assessment noted the city offers a wide variety of tax incentives and financial assistance to restore historic structures. However, other city assistance programs could be retooled to further support historic revitalization, per the report.
As Iowa’s oldest city, Dubuque has been a primary beneficiary in the state of federal historic tax credits, resulting in about $220 million worth of investment from 2001 to 2019 to re-purpose historic downtown properties. That’s in addition to an estimated $5 million worth of investment leveraged through state historic tax credits, according to Heritage Works.
The Dubuque nonprofit works to preserve, protect and promote the city’s historic architecture.
“Dubuque does a good job of identifying opportunities for uses of older, historic buildings,” said Heritage Works President and CEO Duane Hagerty. “And it’s good to have an inventory of where those planning resources should go to address some of the more neglected parts of town.”
Dubuque City Council Member Brad Cavanagh, whose ward includes much of the downtown, agreed and praised the “comprehensive look” at the condition of downtown commercial buildings.
Burbach said city staff was working to determine a way to make an online database of the properties available to “the public in a user-friendly way.”