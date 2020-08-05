Council OKs agreement for $1.5M building rehab

Dubuque City Council members on Monday also approved a development agreement with Chris Richard of CARich properties LLC for the redevelopment of a vacant building at 1706 Central Ave. that includes the creation of at least 10 apartments.

The city will provide up to $135,000 in grant funding to rehab the building.

City officials said the proposed project -- which also includes renovating street level storefronts -- meets several ongoing goals for the city, including providing more downtown, quality and affordable housing and revitalizing the Central Avenue business corridor.

The agreement requires the developers to make a $1.5 million capital investment, including the creation of at least 10 apartments. The work will have to be completed by Dec. 30, 2022.

Richard has successfully rehabbed several historic properties in Dubuque's downtown, according to city officials, including 1804-1812 Central Ave. And he has undertaken an extensive renovation of a 30-unit apartment complex at 278 W. 17th St. that is nearly complete and passed city housing inspections, according to a city memo.