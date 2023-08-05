A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to throwing bricks through windows of multiple Dubuque establishments. 

Myko D. Dobson-Pickett, 23, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, as well as unrelated charges of interference with official acts and disorderly conduct. He initially was charged with first-degree criminal mischief but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.

