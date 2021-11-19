In 2001, Marshall Elementary School principal Brenda Mitchell listens to former principal Dan Roush as he explains the mechanism of the original clock from Marshall School. The clock dates back to 1883 and sat in disrepair until Roush had the clock restored.
Students and faculty in 2001 welcomed the return of a 118-year-old feature of a Dubuque school.
Staff discovered a pendulum wall clock dating to 1883 in a storage room at Marshall Elementary School, and a former principal had it restored.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the return of the refurbished clock in its Nov. 21, 2001, edition.
MARSHALL CLOCK RETURNS TO SCHOOL
Back in 1883, when Marshall Elementary School was in its first building, called Eagle Point School, a pendulum wall clock marked the minutes and hours of the school day.
When Marshall opened its current building in 1940, the clock made the move with the desks and furniture. But somewhere along the line, the clock broke, and it was put in the custodian’s storage room.
That’s where former Marshall Principal Dan Roush found the nearly 120-year-old clock last year.
“It was in very bad disrepair,” Roush said. “I asked the custodian, ‘What’s this?’ And he said it was a clock apparently from the original building.”
Roush, curious about the clock, took it to a repair shop, where he was told it was a collector’s item. The value of the clock and its connection to Marshall School led Roush and his wife, Anne, to restore the clock for the school.
“Marshall has a great feeling of history. Of all the schools I ever worked at, it has probably more of a sense of history than any other,” said Roush, who retired from Marshall last year after 33 years with the Dubuque district. “The clock was just something I felt needed to be kept and recognized. It’s a nice way to continue that sense of history.”
On Tuesday, current and former Marshall staffers gathered to dedicate the refurbished clock and hang it in the school office. ...
Roush hopes the clock can again spend decades marking the minutes and hours of the school day for Marshall students.
“The people at the clock- repair company told me it will be working long after we’re all gone, it’s such a good clock,” he said. “It’s in great condition now.”