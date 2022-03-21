Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share additional local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Galena vehicle dealership has acquired a local tire and auto shop, bringing their employees and services under one roof.
Galena Chrysler, 11300 U.S. 20, acquired Foley’s Tire, Auto & Truck Service. Don Foley is the former owner of Foley’s and now the service manager for Galena Chrysler. His technicians also are now working at the dealership.
“It brought (Foley’s) expertise of 40 years of not only being a mechanic but also running a shop, plus his technicians’ expertise,” said Rosean Schromen, Galena Chrysler owner, of the move. “... He’s also very trusted. He has common sense about repairs, which is important.”
Schromen said the idea to join with the Foley’s team began through a conversation about the difficulty in finding mechanics to hire.
At the same time, she said, Foley’s business partner, Mike Sproule, decided he would be OK stepping back from the partnership, allowing Galena Chrysler to join with the rest of the Foley’s team. The merger added two echnicians to the three already working in Galena Chrysler’s shop, she said.
“Don Foley had a prolific following, and (customers) are following him over, which we’re happy about,” Schromen said.
The move also added Foley’s space at 11471 Industrial Drive to Galena Chrysler. However, Schromen said the property is for sale, along with two other buildings on Galena Square Drive and U.S. 20 that the dealership previously occupied.
She said the dealership opened its current location near Wal-Mart around two years ago.
“It’s a state-of-the-art building,” Schromen said. “There’s plenty of room for vehicles on the showroom floor and those working in the shop.”
Galena Chrysler is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The dealership can be contacted at 815-777-4477.