Officials announced today that six area communities will receive grants from Wisconsin’s Multimodal Local Supplement program.
Statewide, 84 towns, 34 cities and villages, and 34 counties were awarded funding for local transportation projects, according to a press release from the Office of Gov. Tony Evers.
The local projects, with grant amount, are:
- Grant County: Town of Beetown, Diamond Grove Road (road project), $458,963
- Grant County: Village of Cassville, Jack Oak Road Trail (bike/pedestrian improvements), $635,376
- Grant County: Town of Hazel Green, Jefferson Road (road, bridge projects), $230,444
- Grant County: Town of Platteville, North Second Street (road, bike/pedestrian improvements), $665,481
- Iowa County: Town of Wyoming, Sneed Creek Road (road project), $65,764
- Lafayette County: Town of White Oak Springs, Blackhawk Road Bridge (bridge project), $51,832.