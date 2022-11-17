KIELER, Wis. — A federal judge recently granted a temporary restraining order against a Kieler-headquartered company as the U.S. Department of Labor investigates alleged incidents of children working in hazardous conditions.
U.S. District Judge John Gerrard filed the order in U.S. District Court in Nebraska against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. after U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Martin Walsh filed a complaint against the company for allegedly having children working in hazardous conditions in facilities in Nebraska and Minnesota.
“The secretary’s evidence ... suggests a strong likelihood of success on his claims that Packers Sanitation unlawfully employed child laborers,” Gerrard’s order states. “In particular, there is strong evidence that children under 16 were employed and that children of varying ages were employed for hours, and performing tasks, that are prohibited by federal law.”
Packers Sanitation is a cleaning and sanitation company providing contract work at meatpacking and slaughtering facilities. It has 17,000 employees at more than 700 locations, according to its website.
In a statement to the Telegraph Herald, the company said it prohibits employing anyone younger than 18 and has “zero tolerance” for any violation of that policy.
“PSSI has industry-leading, best-in-class procedures to confirm the identities of its employees — including mandatory use of the government’s E-verify system for new hires, as well as extensive training, document verification, biometrics and multiple layers of audits,” the statement reads. “While rogue individuals could of course seek to engage in fraud or identity theft, we are confident in our company’s strict compliance policies and will defend ourselves vigorously against these claims.”
Gerrard did not order the preliminary injunction also requested by labor department officials, stating in documents that that decision will be made after Packers Sanitation has a chance to be heard. A hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The temporary restraining order prohibits the company from “employing oppressive child labor” and requires it to aid in the U.S. Department of Labor’s investigation.
The initial complaint against Packers Sanitation was filed Nov. 9. The U.S. Department of Labor seeks a permanent injunction to prevent the company from using “oppressive child labor,” as well as reimburse Walsh for costs related to court proceedings and “other such relief.”
Documents allege that the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, which in part outlines working conditions for those younger than 18.
The labor department’s investigation, which commenced Aug. 24, found at least 31 children ages 13 to 17 were working for Packers Sanitation at facilities in Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington and Marshall, Minn. Documents state that the minors cleaned power equipment overnight, and one 13-year-old suffered a “serious” chemical burn from one of the facility’s chemical cleaners.
On Oct. 13, search warrants were executed at the Grand Island and Worthington facilities, as well as the corporate office in Kieler.
Minors were interviewed at the facilities in Nebraska and Minnesota. They allegedly told investigators that they worked shifts a range of overnight hours, including from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., multiple times per week.
“These children, some of which were too young to be lawfully employed, were employed by (Packers Sanitation) to perform hazardous work cleaning industrial, power-driven slaughtering and meat processing equipment on the kill floors of meatpacking and slaughtering facilities in the middle of the night,” documents state. “Oppressively employing minors threatens the health and welfare of vulnerable children.”
In addition, U.S. labor department officials allege in documents that Packers Sanitation has “interfered” with its investigation.
Documents state that the company’s managers and supervisors “attempted to thwart or tamper the collection of evidence in many ways,” including obstructing interviews with employees that appeared to be minors and “(appearing) to try and hide or delete documents.”
“It is reasonable to infer, from the record, that many of the children and witnesses involved may be undocumented or transient, and that documentary evidence may be particularly important,” Gerrard’s order notes. “It is also reasonable to infer that the possible undocumented status of children and witnesses may offer a party seeking to interfere with an investigation the sort of leverage that could be used to prevent full cooperation.”
In its statement to the TH, Packers Sanitation states that the company was “surprised” the Department of Labor took action with the temporary restraining order, as corporate officials have cooperated by providing documents and responses to requests.
“PSSI also worked with the (Department of Labor) recently and successfully completed multiple audits with the agency that found no issues,” the statement reads. “PSSI will continue to cooperate with the DOL and will continue to enforce its absolute prohibition against employing anyone under the age of 18.”