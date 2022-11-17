KIELER, Wis. — A federal judge recently granted a temporary restraining order against a Kieler-headquartered company as the U.S. Department of Labor investigates alleged incidents of children working in hazardous conditions.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard filed the order in U.S. District Court in Nebraska against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. after U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Martin Walsh filed a complaint against the company for allegedly having children working in hazardous conditions in facilities in Nebraska and Minnesota.

