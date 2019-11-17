EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Police reports reviewed by the Telegraph Herald corroborate officials’ claims that criminal activity in East Dubuque spikes after 2 a.m.
And, according to the data, visiting revelers taking advantage of the later closing times of bars in the city tend to be the ones getting into or causing trouble.
From September 2018 to September 2019, a total of 35 incident reports were filed detailing potential criminal incidents that occurred between 2 to 4 a.m. Only 13 similar reports were filed for incidents between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
The data was compiled from a review of police reports obtained by the Telegraph Herald via an open records request. The newspaper requested and was provided reports on criminal incidents during that yearlong span that occurred between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the city’s downtown.
‘TRAIN OF CARS’
In October, City Council members rejected a proposal from City Manager Loras Herrig to scale back the closing times for Class B liquor license-holders from 3:30 to 2 a.m. Four bars hold those licenses.
Herrig has argued that the police department sees an influx of criminal activity during that time frame. Most alarming is the rise in incidents involving violence, he said.
Yet last week, Herrig recommended — and council members preliminarily approved — extending the operating hours for the rest of the taverns in the city. Council members voted in favor of allowing businesses with Class C liquor licenses to stay open until 2 a.m., rather than the current 1:30 a.m.
Herrig did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment for this story.
Incident reports obtained by the TH largely corroborate Herrig’s claims regarding criminal activity downtown.
Violent crimes also rose after 2 a.m., with eight fighting or battery incidents reported downtown in the 12-month period. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., there were only three of those reports.
Police Chief Luke Kovacic attributed the increase to the large influx of people arriving in the city when bars close in surrounding communities, particularly Dubuque.
“You start seeing it between 1:45 and 2:45 a.m.,” Kovacic said. “We call it the train of cars. There are 20 to 30 cars coming across the (Julien Dubuque Bridge) at the same time.”
Of the 48 incident reports provided to the Telegraph Herald, just five listed an East Dubuque resident as the perpetrator of the criminal act.
In contrast, 33 of them — or 69% — listed Dubuque residents as perpetrators.
“When Dubuque closes up, they all head over here,” said Mayor Kirk VanOstrand, who has been a proponent of requiring bars to close earlier. “A lot of the bars are completely full.”
ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGES
Kovacic said the high volume of people coming to downtown East Dubuque at that time challenges his small police department. Only two officers patrol from 2 to 3:30 a.m.
Kovacic said any incident in which multiple people are arrested results in both of those officers being taken off the streets for a time in order to process the arrest and transport suspects to the county jail. Accordingly, officers often need to be selective in criminal incidents they choose to address.
“We have to be selective on what we do and what we take,” Kovacic said. “There is all kinds of stuff that we see that could be charged, but we don’t have the manpower to take care of all that stuff.”
Kovacic said having additional officers to patrol downtown at night would help alleviate the issue. However, the sheer number of people present downtown between 2 and 3:30 a.m. likely still would create challenges.
BUSINESS CONCERNS
Local bar owners contend that moving up the closing times affixed to Class B liquor licenses would be devastating to downtown businesses, which rely on the traffic garnered from being able to stay open later than any other bars in the area.
“Around 95% of all my business is from out-of-town residents,” said Mike Meyer, owner of The Other Side tavern. “It is a huge competitive advantage for us to be able to stay open longer than anyone else. It would be devastating if we lost that.”
Meyer said bar owners have been willing to work with the police department to help reduce crime. However, this is often made difficult by the high volume of incidents that occur just outside the bars or on the streets.
VanOstrand said he is aware that downtown businesses likely would be impacted by an earlier closing time, but he still pursued the issue because he believes the bars would be able to survive the change.
“They have a business model that relies on a specific hour-and-a-half of business,” VanOstrand said. “I think they would be able to adjust.”
While the proposal to close those bars earlier already has been voted down by the City Council, VanOstrand believes the issue likely will be debated in the future.
“I believe it’s going to be an ongoing issue,” VanOstrand said. “I think, eventually, I see 2 a.m. on the horizon.”