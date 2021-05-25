A judge recently decided that a high-profile murder trial will be moved to Dubuque County because of pretrial publicity in Cedar County.
Iowa District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered the shift to Dubuque for the first-degree trial of Milton J. Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine, Iowa. Lawson cited the results of a survey that found 25% of Cedar County residents had formed an opinion on Serrano’s guilt or innocence, and that discussion of the case was rife on social media, according to online court documents.
Serrano is accused in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton, during a large outdoor party in July in rural Cedar County.
Lawson’s ruling noted that Stevens was a former high school football player and was well-known in the community and that dozens of people attended the party.
“The minutes of testimony indicate that between 40 and 70 people were present at the party,” documents state. “No less than 17 of them are listed as witnesses by (prosecutors).”
A community survey found that 24% of respondents had heard of Serrano and 30% had heard of Stevens. The survey indicated 32% of respondents were aware of the case because of social media.
“The defendant has demonstrated a reasonable likelihood that he could not receive a fair trial in Cedar County,” Lawson ruled.
Lawson continued the trial until Aug. 24 to accommodate the criminal docket in Dubuque County.