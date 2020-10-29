Police said a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her with a butcher knife was arrested Thursday in Dubuque.
Bryant J. Jackson, 42, of 583 Arlington St., No. 1, was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and obstruction of emergency communication.
Court documents state that Monet J. Jones, 27, reported that Jackson woke her up at about 4 a.m., and they started arguing, at which point Jackson threatened to kill her. He started punching her and, at one point, threw her to the ground and choked her.
When Jones fought off Jackson, he ran to the kitchen, returned with a 12-inch knife and held it up to her throat.
“Jones advised that she was afraid he was going to use the knife on her, but he then threw the knife down and began punching her about her head and body again,” documents state.
She fought him off again, fled out of the residence and tried to call 911, but he took the phone, continued punching her and again knocked her to the ground and choked her. He then grabbed her by the hair and tried to drag her into the residence while she screamed for help, documents state.
She then broke free and ran to the residence of a neighbor, who called 911.
“Jackson remained inside his residence and refused to come out,” Lt. Ted McClimon said. “Any time we have a case like this, we set up a perimeter around the residence to make sure no one exits.”
McClimon said officers received a search warrant to gain access to the residence and arrested Jackson.