The Iowa Supreme Court will not consider the appeal of a former Dubuque man convicted of burglary.
Christopher A. Puccio, 26, an inmate of the Iowa Department of Corrections, had asked the court to consider his appeal to overturn his misdemeanor conviction of third-degree burglary.
Puccio was one of two men who broke a window at Pizza Ranch, 2020 Radford Road, just before 1 a.m. Aug. 19, 2017. The two allegedly broke the window because they wanted to rob the business but fled the scene without entering.
Puccio was found shortly after the incident and was arrested. He was convicted of the burglary charge in August 2018.
He appealed to the Iowa Court of Appeals, citing inadequate legal counsel. He claimed his attorney did not ask the judge to inform jurors that he could instead be convicted on a lesser-included charge or that witnesses made inconsistent statements, nor did the attorney ask the judge to instruct jurors about how to evaluate eyewitness testimony.
That court dismissed the first two claims but said the third issue could be maintained as grounds for future post-conviction relief efforts.
He then appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Weeks before his burglary conviction, Puccio was arrested on an unrelated charge of attempted murder for stabbing a man in the chest. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of willful injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Puccio’s two-year prison sentence on the burglary conviction is running concurrent to that sentence.