MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently advanced their commitment to adding opportunities for housing development by approving more incentive agreements.
The council continued use of its new incentive program formula, which offers developers a combination of a grant coupled with a forgivable loan.
City Administrator Tim Vick explained that the forgivable loans mirror what the city has offered in the past, and if the developments fail to create enough incremental value through new construction to cover the cost of the loan, whatever amount remains will have to be reimbursed back to the city by the developer.
Previously, the council approved borrowing up to $2.5 million to facilitate these projects.
For the agreement with Jerry Krogmann, the council has approved an economic development grant of up to $300,000 along with a forgivable loan not to exceed $300,000. The deal will facilitate the development of a 13-lot residential subdivision to the north of Rosewood Drive where the city is providing funding to help cover costs associated with the installation of infrastructure and utilities.
For the agreement with S&R Construction, headed by Steve Pettlon, the council approved a development grant not to exceed $600,000 along with a forgivable loan not to exceed $600,000. The project will add 16 single-family lots, 14 duplex lots and a commercial lot along Bailey Drive in the Oakview Estates Subdivision, and like the agreement with Krogmann, the city is helping to fund the costs of infrastructure and utility development.
The council also approved another development agreement with Joe Hildebrand’s Bailey Drive Estates, offering an 80% property tax rebate for 10 years, which is not to exceed $170,000. The deal will aid in developing two additional duplexes in the area and mimics agreements the city has awarded in 2017 and 2020.