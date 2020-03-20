The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Mississippi River from Dubuque to Bellevue, Iowa, until further notice.
Predicted heavy rains could send the river over flood stage during the next week.
The river stood at 15 feet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque railroad bridge. The flood stage is 17 feet.
The weather service predicts the river could rise to 17.5 feet by Thursday, March 26.
The river is predicted to rise to 15.5 feet in Bellevue, where the flood stage is 17 feet.