When area farmers assessed their fields Thursday afternoon, they observed a scene more befitting Christmas than Halloween.
After a multi-day stretch of snowy weather, farmers are accepting that their harvest season might extend well into the holiday season.
Dubuque County Farm Bureau President Craig Recker said he wouldn’t be surprised to see combines in cornfields well into December.
“Normally, a lot of guys would be wrapping up harvest by this time of the year,” Recker said. “This year, you’ve got some guys who haven’t even started. It is all over the place, and there still is a long ways to go.”
Dubuque received more than 9 inches of snow over the final four days of October.
The unseasonable weather came in the heart of harvest season, presenting yet another hurdle for farmers who have been beset by heavy precipitation at multiple points this year.
In the spring and the fall, heavy rains flooded area fields and caused significant delays for crop producers. The latest crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed how far the tri-states have fallen behind the typical pace.
In Iowa, only 26% of the corn had been harvested as of Sunday. That is down from 46% on the same date last year and a 53% average on that date over the past five years.
Only 54% of corn had been harvested in Illinois, compared to 88% last year. Wisconsin farmers had harvested just 13% of corn by Sunday, down from 44% one year ago.
Jeff Pape, who grows corn and soybeans just north of Dyersville, Iowa, acknowledged this year has been a trying one.
“Farming is not for the faint of heart,” said Pape. “Right now, this is really testing our fortitude.”
SOYBEANS STRUGGLING
Cold and snowy conditions could prove particularly challenging for soybean producers.
Larry Jerrett, who farms near Lancaster, Wis., said Thursday that he has been able to get about 75% of his soybeans out of the ground. It could be weeks before he can harvest the remainder.
“I have no idea when I’ll be able to get back to them,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve been caught with this much of the crop still in the ground and this kind of snow.”
The main concern is moisture levels.
Jerrett explained that beans must be at about 13% moisture before large receiving facilities will accept the crop. Soybeans generally rely on warm temperatures to dry to their necessary levels.
Soybean harvest is at 66% in Iowa, identical to the previous year. Wisconsin and Illinois farmers have harvested 46% and 69% of soybeans, respectively. Both states are well behind last year’s pace.
In many cases, those who have harvested beans did so under conditions that were far from ideal.
Realizing that winter weather was coming, Pape harvested his beans before the recent stretch of snowy weather. But he acknowledged these crops aren’t ready to hit the market.
The crops must be stored in a bin and then dried before they reach the required moisture levels.
“That means added labor and added expense,” Pape said. “Plus, not everybody has the space to store them.”
WAIT AND SEE
Farmers such as Jerrett now are playing the waiting game.
And given the forecast, Jerrett is anticipating muddy fields and a sloppy harvest season.
“It is going to be cool,” he said. “There is no Indian summer coming.”
When it comes to the corn crop, Recker explained that farmers aren’t yet staring down significant losses.
“The yield is still there,” he said. “As long as we don’t get a big wind event that knocks the stalks over, it should be okay.”
Even so, farmers are in store for long days.
Recker said it likely will be “two or three more days” until farmers can return to their fields. He will continue to keep a close eye on the weather, even though the results might be far from ideal.
“As a farmer, that’s the first thing you check every morning,” he said. “The weather affects everything.”