Authorities said a drug dealer led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Wednesday in Dubuque, forcing his passenger to ride with him during the pursuit.
Austine J. Thomas, 26, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 30th and Elm streets on charges of felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, operating while intoxicated and person ineligible to possess a weapon, as well as warrants charging three counts of probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court and driving while barred.
Court documents obtained Thursday state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop Thomas’ vehicle because of his warrants at about 8:50 p.m. in the area of 24th Street and Central Avenue.
Thomas “accelerated and turned sharply onto 24th Street heading westbound, traveling in excess of 70 mph in a 25-mph zone,” documents state.
Thomas violated “numerous traffic laws” before the pursuit ended, law enforcement reported. Thomas fled the scene on foot but was apprehended.
Passenger Jennifer Jewell, 27, of 2209 Woodland Drive, No. 4, told officers that she repeatedly asked Thomas to stop and to let her out of the vehicle during the pursuit but that he refused and threatened that she was “going to get hurt.”
Authorities searched Thomas and reported that he had a switchblade knife and brass knuckles, as well as marijuana and meth. A search of Thomas’ vehicle yielded meth, marijuana, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.
Tests conducted on Thomas determined that he was under the influence of a stimulant and cannabis, according to documents.
Thomas also was cited with numerous traffic violations.