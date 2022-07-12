The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved spending $493,501 in reimbursement grants for projects or programs of nonprofit organizations, through its annual purchase of service program.
Several projects were tabled so supervisors can hear more from the nonprofits that proposed them before making a decision. The Board of Supervisors early this year budgeted $600,000 for the program.
The sum budgeted in previous years was much higher, up to $1.35 million in fiscal year 2020 and $1.58 million in fiscal year 2021. Those high years, according to county Project Manager Ed Raber, was due to Boards of Supervisors starting to pay for regular expenses like membership dues via the program, supervisors wanting to spend off fund balances and a wave of need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has also just allotted more than $15 million from its American Rescue Plan Act distribution to nonprofits and local governments. That made supervisors hesitant to spend as much of county tax dollars on the grants.
“For me, it is an intentionally smaller program in terms of the funding we put into it,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough. “When we look at the economic development pieces to Greater Dubuque and Travel Dubuque, that reduces the amount left to be used for more typical human services. It is a good year to pivot to a smaller-sized purchase of services program because there is just so much federal money that has been allocated.”
The two largest grants approved Monday were $180,000 to the Greater Dubuque Development Corp for its “You Can Be Great Here” economic development campaign and $60,000 to Travel Dubuque for its Dubuque County marketing initiative. The Board of Supervisors also approved $50,000 for the third year of the Creative Adventure Lab’s rural expansion and $50,000 to Riverview Center for assault and abuse therapy services.
McDonough had wanted the Riverview Center grant to be $20,000 — of the $70,000 it requested — to show parity with Opening Doors, which requested $20,000 and was approved.
Seven applications were denied because supervisors already funded the projects or the applying organizations from the American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisor Harley Pothoff said ARPA made the purchase of service program “a big puzzle.”
“This year, it’s a lot different because of ARPA funding,” he said.
The Board of Supervisors also pulled $74,168-worth of applications from cities away from the purchase of service program, which will be considered for ARPA funding at a future meeting. Supervisor Jay Wickham voiced concerns about setting a precedent of funding cities’ projects with county tax dollars.
“I think it’s difficult for the county to step into the municipal infrastructure world without a set program,” he said. “American Rescue funds allowed that. We did a couple of projects ... I think it’s risky to use general basic dollars for municipal infrastructure programs. They have taxing authority and/or enterprise funds to cover those. I’m not saying, though, that they’re not in need of the money.”
The county has $2.3 million from ARPA left unallocated.
Supervisors also approved setting aside $20,000 for the Dubuque County Fair Association and $20,000 to be split between the county’s historical societies. County staff plan to convene a group of representatives from the historical societies to determine how much would go to which group.
