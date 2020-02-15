A Dubuque teen accused of fleeing from an officer and crashing into three vehicles while intoxicated behind the wheel faces up to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
Dakota D. Kirkpatrick, 19, no permanent address, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to felony eluding and second-degree criminal mischief.
Both charges are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and at least a $750 up to a $7,500 fine.
Kirkpatrick also pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, interference with official acts, providing false identification information, reckless driving and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 23. Prosecutors will recommend Kirkpatrick be given a five-year suspended prison term and sentenced to two to five years of probation on each felony count, according a plea memo.
Prosecutors also will recommend suspended one- and two-year prison terms and two to five years of probation each for the drunken driving and motor vehicle charge, documents state.
According to court documents, a Dubuque police officer observed Kirkpatrick driving at about 50 mph in a 30-mph zone on Loras Boulevard on Aug. 10. While the officer pursued him, Kirkpatrick crashed into two parked vehicles.
He then backed up, striking the officer's patrol vehicle, seemingly intentionally, according to court documents.
The officer pounded on the window, ordering Kirkpatrick to exit the vehicle, but he took off again. The vehicle eventually stopped, and officers approached and pulled Kirkpatrick out, documents state.