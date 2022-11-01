A now-former Dubuque man seeks to vacate his murder conviction or be granted a third trial.
Three judges on the Iowa Court of Appeals heard oral arguments today in Des Moines in the case of Fontae C. Buelow, 30, who is appealing his second-degree-murder conviction.
"The state might prefer that you look at the evidence that favors the verdict and only the evidence that favors said verdict," said Theresa Wilson, an attorney representing Buelow, during the hearing. "... This is the rare instance that the evidence presented to the jury by both sides does not support the verdict in this case."
Last year, Buelow once again was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
Buelow first was found guilty of the charge during a 2018 trail. But in 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow's prior conviction and granted him a new trial.
The Court of Appeals ruled at that time that records on Link's mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial, and those records were central to Buelow's 2021 retrial. Prosecutors argued that Buelow killed Link during an argument after a night out drinking, while Buelow's attorneys maintained that Link stabbed herself after Buelow broke up with her.
Today, Wilson argued that defense expert witnesses provided ample evidence that Link's death could have been a suicide, including other suicide cases involving multiple stab wounds.
Wilson also cited evidence from Iowa State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein, who ruled Link's death a homicide.
"(In his testimony,) Dr. Klein was willing to acknowledge other medical examiners could in fact find the death was a suicide or perhaps undetermined," she said.
Genevieve Reinkoester, of the Iowa Attorney General's Office, argued that Klein testified it was only a "possibility" a person could stab themselves, but he did not believe this was the case in Link's death based on the extent and severity of Link's wounds, which included other blunt-force injuries in addition to the three stab wounds.
"Her face is covered in bruises," she said. "Her stomach has a mark. Her hands have marks. The side of her body has bruises and marks."
Wilson pointed to defense expert testimony that concluded Buelow could have been up to 10 feet away from Link when she was stabbed. She noted that there was blood spatter on the floor behind Buelow, which she said would not have been the case if he was within arm's reach of Link when she was stabbed.
Reinkoester, mimicking a stabbing motion, argued that blood would be found behind Buelow if he swung the knife in the air.
"This is almost a classic battle-of-the-experts case that we give to jurors to decide which experts they find more credible based on evidence presented in trial," Reinkoester said. "... Just because experts testified there's a possibility (of suicide) does not establish that is exactly what happened in this case."
The arguments also pointed to potential explanations for the location of the knife found by officers who arrived on scene.
The bloody knife was in the living room, which was adjacent to the kitchen in which Link's body was found. No blood was found on the carpet under the knife, which was spotted in plain view.
"The knife is the elephant in the room, so to speak," Wilson said. "There were only two people in that house, Miss Link and Mr. Buelow. Miss Link obviously did not put it there. It's safe to assume Mr. Buelow did so."
Wilson said Buelow likely was frantic when he saw Link stab herself, which is consistent with his demeanor in the 911 call that he placed and with responding officers.
"The knife is explained by him trying to get it away from Miss Link," Wilson said. "Not necessarily to hide it, as it was not well hidden, but to get it away from her."
Reinkoester said Buelow "clearly" had to have moved the knife to where police found it, though she acknowledged Buelow's fingerprints were not found on the knife.
"The state does not have to present evidence that something was used or found in the house to wipe off the knife in order to support an inference like that (Buelow used the knife)," she said.
Reinkoester also argued that Link's blood would have been found on the knife handle if she stabbed herself, as Link had cuts on her hands.
"(The jury) heard over two weeks of evidence," she said. "They watched all the videos that came in. They saw all of the pictures. They really carefully heard everything presented by both parties. The evidence in this case overwhelmingly goes to show the defendant murdered Samantha Link."
The Court of Appeals will file a decision in the case at a later time.