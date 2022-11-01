Fontae C. Buelow sentencing hearing

Fontae C. Buelow is escorted out after his sentencing hearing at the Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque in July 2021.

 JESSICA REILLY

A now-former Dubuque man seeks to vacate his murder conviction or be granted a third trial.

Three judges on the Iowa Court of Appeals heard oral arguments today in Des Moines in the case of Fontae C. Buelow, 30, who is appealing his second-degree-murder conviction.

Tags

Recommended for you