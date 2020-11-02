The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dillon M. Schaller, 25, of Farley, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and child endangerment. Court documents state that Schaller assaulted Natalie J. Schaller, 24, of the same address in the presence of their two children, ages 9 and 3.
- Joshua J. Walker, 40, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 506, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of two counts of domestic violence with injury and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Walker assaulted Melissa J. Altman, 37, of the same address.
- Lenisha C. Metcalf, 23, of 1900 Washington St., No. 1, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Metcalf assaulted Coshawndra Jenkins, 26, of the same address.
- Baruch Y. Carroll, 25, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Eighth and Hill streets on charges of possession of marijuana and providing false identification information, as well as warrants charging domestic assault, interference with official acts and a parole violation. Court documents state that Carroll assaulted his girlfriend, Rachel L. Nannenga, 43, of 1095 Clara Court, in June 2019.
- Mondo C. Blackman, 28, of 2575 Jackson St., No. 2, reported the theft of a cell phone valued at $800 at around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.