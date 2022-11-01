The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jeremy L. Rohner, 25, of Dubuque but with no permanent address, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
Alissa M. Molzof, 31, of 4080 Steamboat Lane, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and three counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Molzof assaulted Adam D. Dugan, 30, at their residence in the presence of three children.
Brett M. Besler, 28, of 2705 Asbury Road, No. 1, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of two counts of first-degree harassment.
Jared M. Heim, 36, of 596 University Ave., was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and six counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Heim did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 18.
Andrew J. Wilberding, 69, of 3715 Asbury Road, reported the theft of a catalytic converter worth $750 from a vehicle at about 11 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of $582 worth of DVDs at about 8:55 a.m. Oct. 25 at the store.