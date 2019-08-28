A second North End resident has come forward to vie for a suddenly vacant Dubuque City Council seat.
Angie Ma, 43, a systems compliance specialist at IBM, filed her affidavit of candidacy Tuesday. If elected Nov. 5, she will represent Dubuque’s Ward 3 for the two years remaining in the term of Kate Larson, who resigned Friday.
Ma, a 30-plus-year Dubuque resident, said she had been toying with the idea of running for a long while, but was certain once she read of Larson’s departure. She said she is indicative of residents in her North End district and will be a good fit to represent their interests.
“It’s really important to have women in leadership,” Ma said. “We’re a real representation of our ward, we’re interracial and we are not rich folks by any means.”
Ma said she would ensure that Dubuque is a welcome home to newcomers. Her husband recently passed his test for U.S. citizenship.
“Immigration to me is really important, immigrants coming to our community,” Ma said. “Historically, Dubuque has had issues with race, and I don’t see it getting better. We need better communication with residents in town, all residents.”
Ma also saw promise with the city’s ongoing plans for the Central Avenue corridor, which runs through her ward, and the council’s efforts to make Dubuque more pet-friendly.
Ma graduated from Wahlert High School and the University of Dubuque.
Ma will face Danny Sprank in November’s election, a matchup made possible by Larson’s decision to vacate the seat immediately, rather than continue serving for a few months. If another candidate files by the end of the day Thursday, it would force an Oct. 8 primary election.
Ma said she had discussed her run with Larson ahead of filing. She also said she has heard of a few more candidates racing to meet this week’s deadline.
Voters on Nov. 5 also will be asked to choose representation for the city’s Ward 2, Ward 4 and an at-large seat.
Ward 2 Council Member Luis Del Toro will face challenger Laura Roussell. At-Large Council Member David Resnick also has filed paperwork to seek re-election.
Jay Schiesl and Brad Cavanagh have filed paperwork to seek the Ward 4 seat, which currently is held by Jake Rios. Rios has said he does not plan to seek a second term.