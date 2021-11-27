Despite finishing the 2021 season on a strong note, Iowa Greyhound Park will limp into its final year with a significantly abbreviated schedule.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission recently approved a one-month season for the Dubuque racing venue. Iowa Greyhound Park Racing Director and General Manager Brian Carpenter this week confirmed that the park’s final season will consist of 18 race days, each with 10 races on the schedule. The season will run from April 16 to May 15.
Carpenter previously acknowledged that the park would hold an abbreviated season in 2022 but initially expressed hope that it could last for a couple of months. The decision to host only one month of racing reflects leaders’ somber realization that the end is near. The Dubuque facility is the last greyhound racing site in the state.
“We have been heading in the right direction,” Carpenter said, citing a recent uptick in wagering volume associated with the venue. “We just ran out of time.”
The impending end of racing at Iowa Greyhound Park is tied to broader struggles in the industry.
In 2018, Florida residents approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate greyhound racing in the state at the conclusion of the 2020 season. The vote has widely been seen as the definitive blow for the industry.
Florida long had been viewed as the epicenter of the greyhound racing industry, and many dogs would split their time between that state and the park in Dubuque. The interconnected nature of the racing circuit meant that Iowa Greyhound Park felt the pain when Florida’s tracks closed last year.
As venues for racing declined, greyhound breeding decreased substantially and created a shortage of available racing dogs.
The shortage is so pronounced that Carpenter acknowledged even a monthlong 2022 season isn’t a guarantee.
“It’s still a question mark,” he said. “But we want to get the word out and give everybody one last chance to come out and enjoy racing.”
The grim outlook comes in the midst of another strong year for Iowa Greyhound Park, which wrapped up its live racing earlier this month.
As of this week, the park had a total handle — or amount wagered — of $21.7 million for the year. That is already well above 2020’s full-year total of $16 million.
The 2021 figure is poised to climb yet because bettors at Iowa Greyhound Park can continue to wager on races occurring at other tracks.
The Dubuque facility has observed a bump in recent years, but that uptick largely has been caused by the decimation of the greyhound racing industry as a whole. Put simply, races at Dubuque’s park have generated more off-track wagers because bettors across the country have fewer racing venues to choose from.
“There are only four tracks left,” Carpenter said.
Brian Ohorilko, administrator for Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission, acknowledged that the commission recently signed off on the shortened racing season.
Part of the organization’s role is to make sure that the proposed season will be a viable one, he said.
“They indicated that with a reduced number of races, it would make it more attractive for fans to come out and watch those final races,” Ohorilko said.
This year marks the seventh that Dubuque’s park operated independently from the adjoining casino, formerly known as Mystique.
In 2014, Dubuque’s Mystique Casino & Resort — now Q Casino and Hotel — and the casino in Council Bluffs reached a settlement allowing the casinos to sever ties with the greyhound industry.
The Council Bluffs casino was allowed to immediately close its track, leaving the Dubuque one as the last in the state.
In return, Council Bluffs agreed to pay an annual $4.6 million subsidy to Iowa Greyhound Park through 2022. Q Casino and Hotel had to pay $500,000 annually through 2021.
At the time, supporters of greyhound racing feared that this development would lead to a rapid end to racing in Iowa — and fought hard to keep the industry afloat.
Ohorilko indicated there is an altogether different vibe as the end approaches now.
“In that first go-round, we had significant feedback and a number of comments and people that were concerned,” he recalled. “We have not received much feedback at all this time around. The times are just different now.”
Even so, the impending end is harder to stomach for those who have lived and breathed the racing industry for years.
Carpenter has worked at the greyhound park for nearly four decades.
“(The end of racing) is a difficult thing for me and for lots of employees,” he said. “It’s been a big part of our lives. We’ve fought hard to keeping it going.”