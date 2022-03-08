The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Casey R. Brokus, 34, of 2935 Van Buren Ave., was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Hilken Hill Road on charges of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
  • Joseph L. Zirkov, 36, of Moline, Ill., was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Sunday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree criminal mischief.
  • Catherine J. Ludwig, 64, of 3175 Pennsylvania Ave., was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Ludwig assaulted nurse Shannon L. Pape, 33.
  • Jacob J. Bohr, 25, of 2645 New Haven St., reported the theft of a $7,000 vehicle between 12:15 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. Monday from the 4000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
  • Robert H. Munter, 51, of 1545 Lucy Drive, reported the theft of an $11,000 vehicle at about 8 p.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of University Avenue.
  • Raymond E. Harrington, 44, of 2535 Central Ave., No. 17, reported the theft of a $3,000 vehicle at about 6:35 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
  • Pauline M.G. Page, 28, of 4142 Bluebird Drive, reported the theft of a $1,300 laptop between 11:15 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday from her residence.
  • Brittney A. Bisdorf, 35, of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 106, reported the theft of $1,440 between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
  • Nicholas A. Mayers, 29, of 1913 Jackson St., No. 6, reported a burglary to a vehicle resulting in the theft of items worth $1,200 between 2 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Jackson Street.

Ardyce A. McCaw, 76, of Panama City Beach, Fla., recently reported the theft of items worth $5,491 between Dec. 6 and 11 from a residence in the 1200 block of South Grandview Avenue.

