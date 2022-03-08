The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Casey R. Brokus, 34, of 2935 Van Buren Ave., was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Hilken Hill Road on charges of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Joseph L. Zirkov, 36, of Moline, Ill., was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Sunday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree criminal mischief.
Catherine J. Ludwig, 64, of 3175 Pennsylvania Ave., was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Ludwig assaulted nurse Shannon L. Pape, 33.
Jacob J. Bohr, 25, of 2645 New Haven St., reported the theft of a $7,000 vehicle between 12:15 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. Monday from the 4000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Robert H. Munter, 51, of 1545 Lucy Drive, reported the theft of an $11,000 vehicle at about 8 p.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of University Avenue.
Raymond E. Harrington, 44, of 2535 Central Ave., No. 17, reported the theft of a $3,000 vehicle at about 6:35 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Pauline M.G. Page, 28, of 4142 Bluebird Drive, reported the theft of a $1,300 laptop between 11:15 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday from her residence.
Brittney A. Bisdorf, 35, of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 106, reported the theft of $1,440 between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Nicholas A. Mayers, 29, of 1913 Jackson St., No. 6, reported a burglary to a vehicle resulting in the theft of items worth $1,200 between 2 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Jackson Street.
Ardyce A. McCaw, 76, of Panama City Beach, Fla., recently reported the theft of items worth $5,491 between Dec. 6 and 11 from a residence in the 1200 block of South Grandview Avenue.